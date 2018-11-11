KLEINFELDER, Betty Laura (Zimmer)

November 9, 2018, at age 91, beloved wife of the late William H. Kleinfelder; loving mother of Linda (William) Richards and Cheryl (Nickolas) Powers; grandmother of Adam (Katheryn) Richards, Carrie Richards, Jillian (Brett) Miesen and Jennifer Powers; great-grandmother of Miles, Margot and the late Stella Richards; daughter of the late Nicholas and Clara Zimmer; sister of the late Gilbert Zimmer and the late Kenneth Marshall; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy (at Bailey), on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 AM at Zion United Church of Christ, 15 Koenig Circle, Tonawanda. Betty was a member of the Eastern Star for over 65 years and was a Worthy Matron in 1990. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of their choice. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com