KINNEY, Rayola (Hackett)

KINNEY - Rayola (nee Hackett)

Age 94, of Wheatfield, NY, passed away November 10, 2018 at Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns. Born March 5, 1924 in Odin, PA the daughter of the late Raymond and Luella Hackett. Beloved wife of the late Adin W. Kinney; loving mother of Carol Ann (Anthony P.) LoRusso and late Nancy R. Ditzler; cherished grandmother of Jacqueline (Brian) Duchscherer, Robert (Terri) Ditzler, late Richard Lee Ditzler, Kelly A. (Dennis) Ackerson, Jenine Ditzler and Jamie Jon (Tony) Ditzler. Also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, a half-sister, several nieces, nephews, and was predeceased by 3 brothers. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Elmlawn Cemetery at the family's convenience. If desired, memorial offerings to Roswell Park or Niagara Hospice. For condolences, visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com