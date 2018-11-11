KIERSZ, Cynthia L.

KIERSZ - Cynthia L. Of Southport, NC and formerly of Batavia, NY. Age 68. Passed away October 25, 2018. Survived by her loving husband Kevin Kiersz of North Carolina; children, Steven (Jennifer) Kiersz of North Carolina, Tina (David) Forthman of Salamanca and Erica (Mark) Mansmith of North Carolina; sister Kathleen Heywood of Batavia and six grandchildren. Family and friends are cordially invited to share in her Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday (November 17th), 9:30 am at Resurrection Parish, 18 Ellicott St., Batavia, NY. Sympathy shared at:

