KELKENBERG, Hazel (Blosser)

KELKENBERG - Hazel (nee Blosser)

November 4, 2018, age 97, of Hamburg, NY. Loving wife of the late Donald M.; dearest mother of Kelvin "Kelly" (Kimberly), Kathleen (Linda Washut), Kyra (Gary) Smith and the late Kerwin; mother-in-law of Penny Price; beloved grandmother of Mary Kelkenberg (James Joseph), Thomas Kelkenberg (Stephanie), Stephen Kelkenberg (Hillary Green) and Kathryn Kelkenberg Hendley (Tom Hendley); great-grandmother of Thomas, Amelia, and Lilly Kelkenberg, Penny and Nellie Joseph, Zachary and Abbey Kelkenberg, and Elliott Hazel Hendley; dear sister of Beatrice Weiss, Henry (Miriam) Blosser and the late LaVerne (late Gladys) Blosser; also survived by nieces, nephews, and lifelong friend, Rita Byers. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service Sunday, November 18th, 1 PM at the Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St., Hamburg, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to: Resident Council, Elderwood at Hamburg, 5775 Maelou Drive, Hamburg, NY 14075. Share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com