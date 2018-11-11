Deaths Death Notices
KATRA, Helen (Kosowski)
KATRA - Helen (nee Kosowski)
Age 101, of Lackawanna, NY. November 5, 2018. Beloved wife of the late William T. Katra and late Walter Kulpinski; dearest mother of Jean (late Maurice) Schenck, Dorothy Kulpinski, and the late Phyllis (late Raymond) Szyper and late Lucille (Ronald) Wisholek; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A private mausoleum entombment was held at Holy Cross Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
