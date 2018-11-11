KAMINSKI, David M.

Of Amherst, entered into rest November 8, 2018, devoted father of Jeffery (Christina) Kaminski and Aaron Kaminski; cherished grandfather of Tyler, Samantha, Jeffery Jr., Kenidy, Trenton and Trinity; loving son of the late Walter and MaryAnn Kaminski; dear brother of Kathy (late Kenneth) Stubbe and JoAnn (Dr. Michael) Vilardo; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombarofuneralhome.com