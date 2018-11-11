JOHNSON, Linda M. (Rugg)

JOHNSON - Linda M. (nee Rugg)

Age 70, of Springville, died October 29, 2018. Beloved wife of Robert R. Johnson; mother of Norman (Joy) Johnson and Sandra Johnson; grandmother of Keely, Deanna and Caleb Johnson; sister of Kathy (Ronald) Kuras, Rev. James (Dorothy) Rugg, Sharon (Craig) Schwab; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 6-9 pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 11 am in the First United Methodist Church, 474 E. Main St., Springville. Memorials may be made to The Children's League, 393 North St., Springville, 14141 or Mercy Hospital Foundation, 565 Abbott Rd., 3rd floor, Buffalo 14220 (chsbuffalo.org/foundations - please specify for palliative care). Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com