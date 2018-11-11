Share this article

Jamestown man arrested following convenience store robbery

A Jamestown man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a convenience store Friday afternoon, Jamestown Police reported.

Reinaldo Lugo, 48, is held in the city jail pending arraignment on charges of third-degree robbery and grand larceny.

According to police, Lugo stole a car from Kipp Street and drove to the 7-Eleven store at 1011 E. Second St., where he took a quantity of cash about 1:45 p.m.

Investigators said they identified Lugo from images captured by a video surveillance camera outside the store.

Police said the stolen car was recovered late Friday evening in Jamestown’s Allen Park area.

