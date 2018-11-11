James D. Fitzpatrick, 98, had long career as an auto salesman

Sept. 29, 1920 – Nov. 7, 2018

James Daniel Fitzpatrick, of South Buffalo, whose career in the automobile business spanned more than 50 years, died Nov. 7 in Buffalo General Medical Center after suffering a stroke. He was 98.

Born in Silver Creek, the oldest of three children, he spent his early boyhood in the lakeside community of Hanford Bay, where he delivered newspapers and rode horses on the beach. After his father moved his dental practice to Hamburg, he graduated from Hamburg High School.

He served in the Army Air Corps stateside during World War II as a navigator aboard B-17 and B-25 bombers.

After he married the former Mary Ellen Glavey in 1954, he sold the service station he operated in South Buffalo and opened a new car dealership, Fitzpatrick Pontiac, in Wellsville.

He returned to Buffalo after the birth of his two children and became a salesman for Tinney Cadillac, later Braun Cadillac, from which he retired 20 years ago. In retirement, he joined Abbott Motors in South Buffalo and made his final sale at the age of 83.

Mr. Fitzpatrick continued driving until he was 96 and enjoyed attending car shows. He also was an avid gardener and a longtime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

His wife died in 2006.

Survivors include his son, James A.; a sister, Patricia Hines; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Road.