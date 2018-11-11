Fireworks competition delayed twice after high winds, injury to worker

A spectacular international fireworks competition on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls was postponed twice this weekend after a fireworks employee was injured during cleanup operations Saturday.

The competition was postponed Saturday night, and again Sunday night. Organizers of the Cascades of Fireworks competition blamed Saturday's postponement on wind conditions, but the postponement also followed what authorities described as a “major safety incident” that left a fireworks worker in a Hamilton, Ont., in the hospital, where he is being treated for a head injury.

The unidentified man, who works for a fireworks company in Fergus, Ont., was in stable condition on Sunday, authorities told The Buffalo News. There was to be no fireworks competition Sunday night, but a 10-minute "replacement show" of fireworks was scheduled for 9 p.m. Sunday, organizers said Sunday afternoon. They did not give a reason for the Sunday night postponement of the competition.

The worker was hurt during “cleanup procedures” near the Horseshoe Falls around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to organizers of the Niagara Falls, Ont., Winter Festival of Lights. They said the man was cleaning up from a Friday night display put on by a pyrotechnic team from China.

Officials of the Festival of Lights and Niagara Parks Police declined on Sunday to provide any details on how the man was hurt or the specific nature of his injuries.

“Niagara Parks Police and EMS responded to the work site at the International Control Dam in the upper Niagara River and attended the injured staff member. The Ministry of Labour was called and is now attending the secured site,” said David Adames, chairman of the Winter Festival of Lights, in a statement emailed to local news media. “Whysall Fireworks is the supplier working for Winter Festival of Lights to stage the Cascades of Fire competition. This is the first major safety incident that has occurred for Whysall Fireworks in their 40 years of business. Winter Festival of Lights and Whysall Fireworks express their concern for their long term staff member.”

David Whysall, proprietor of the fireworks company based in Fergus, said he could not discuss the incident when contacted Sunday by The News. Authorities said the injured man has worked more than 10 years for Whysall.

Organizers of the winter festival recently announced that the Cascades of Fire International Fireworks Competition would be the “signature event” of the Winter Festival of Lights. The competition was to take place over six weekend nights in November, featuring 18-minute pyrotechnic shows synchronized to music.

This year’s competition – the first ever presented with the Niagara Falls winter festival – was to feature presentations from China, Finland, Brazil, Vietnam, Italy and Canada.

As the team from China presented its show Friday night, hundreds of cars loaded with spectators could be seen lined up along the Niagara River in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

High winds caused Saturday’s presentation by Team Finland, which was to have begun at 9 p.m., to be postponed. Organizers said they will be releasing more information later about the resumption of the fireworks contest. Further information will be available on the winter festival's official website, wfol.com.