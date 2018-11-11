Carter Hutton a 'calming' presence for upstart Sabres in another wild win

The 17,541 fans inside KeyBank Center let out a collective roar when Carter Hutton did a split and robbed Canucks center Bo Horvat with his glove while falling toward the left post.

Some of Hutton's teammates let out a collective sigh of relief. Though it was Casey Mittelstadt who completed the Sabres' 4-3 comeback victory Saturday with his dazzling deke in the third shootout round, the team's second rally in as many games was again made possible by their 32-year-old goaltender.

Hutton stopped 36 of the 39 shots he faced against Vancouver, including all 15 in the first period, to salvage what could have been a disastrous afternoon. It was the type of performance Hutton's teammates have come to expect and powerfully illustrated why the Sabres signed him to a three-year contract in July.

"I just want to win games," Hutton said after the win. "I think people see that competitive side of me. Coming in here, we obviously had a younger team, and it was a transition. You hear all the talk coming in and everything that needed to change.

"I think for me, I just want to be a calming factor in there, that can come out every night and compete hard. I try to wear it on my sleeve and battle for the guys."

Remember, Hutton ranked first in save percentage (.931) and goals against average (2.09) among goalies with at least 30 games played last season. His 26 starts for the St. Louis Blues were his most since 2013-14 with the Nashville Predators. Despite Linus Ullmark making the jump to Buffalo this season, General Manager Jason Botterill signed Hutton at the onset of free agency.

The thought was Hutton could take some pressure off Ullmark while providing the Sabres with a proven veteran. Robin Lehner, their full-time starter the previous two seasons, was rarely able to steal a win when those in front of him were suffering growing pains.

Hutton did that twice in three days. Ullmark was given the start Thursday in Montreal and proceeded to allow five goals on 32 shots, leading coach Phil Housley to turn to Hutton in the third period. Hutton stopped all five shots he faced in regulation, including Artturi Lehkonen's breakaway only 15 seconds into the third period, and the Sabres won, 6-5, in overtime.

Hutton was outstanding again Saturday when injuries to Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel left Housley with only 10 forwards for most of the first period. The Sabres' defensemen also made familiar mistakes, but Hutton was held a one-goal lead until both returned. He made an impeccable stop on Tyler Motte's one-timer from the slot midway through the first period.

Hutton's lone mistake was taking a bad angle on Jake Virtanen's backhanded, go-ahead goal with 34 seconds left in the second period. And there was the sprawling robbery of Horvat, arguably the Sabres' save of the season thus far.

"He's mentally tough," Housley said of Hutton. "He battles and I think he's got a great foundation, which starts in practice, where he works very hard. That relays into the game. He'd probably want that one back, but he's a fighter. He doesn't carry that goal into the rest of the game. He gets composed again and made some huge saves in overtime."

Hutton also stopped Elias Pettersson's wrist shot and Nikolay Goldobin's backhander in the shootout to secure the win. Entering Sunday's games, Hutton ranked 11th and 12th in the league in save percentage and goals against average, respectively, among goalies with at least 10 starts.

He has six wins in 12 starts while often being on the wrong side of puck luck. The Sabres have scored one goal or less in six of Hutton's starts. On the other hand, they haven't scored fewer than three in any of Ullmark's five starts.

Even in games such as the one against Vancouver, Hutton embodied the spirit Housley has cultivated in a locker room that failed to recover from lapses in play not so long ago.

"Sometimes it’s just run support, too," Hutton said. "Sometimes you’re just a product (of that) when you haven’t gotten as many. For me, it seems like I have a slim margin (for error) right now. I have to keep it tight. I thought I battled to stay with it. I had a lot of chances. I just have to credit everyone in the room. We stuck with it."

The Sabres were off Sunday and will return to practice Monday morning at HarborCenter. They host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Sabres then play Friday at Winnipeg, Saturday at Minnesota and Nov. 20 at Pittsburgh. They are 4-4-1 away from home.