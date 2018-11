HUMANN, John F.

HUMANN - John F. November 5, 2018. Husband of Bridgett M. (Hartman) Humann; father of Alec (Norm), Josh (Esther), Max and Conor Humann; grandfather of Meena; brother of George Humann. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. John worked in the Federal Public Defenders office for over 20 years. www.thmccarthyfh.com