HOHMANN, Carl E.

Hohmann - Carl E. On October 23, 2018, of Coopersburg, PA. Devoted husband of Margaret "Peggy" M. (nee LoBuglio) Hohmann; treasured son of Ludwig "Lou" and late Edna (nee Johnston) Hohmann; beloved brother of Kathleen (John) Volpe, Susan (James) Bialasik, and Kurt (Sandra) Hohmann; and loving brother-in-law to Kathleen LoBuglio and Joanne (Mike) Haskell. Friends will be received Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 2-6 pm at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224, 716-674-5776, where a Prayer Service will be held at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, which Carl was a longterm donor and supporter of. Please share your condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com