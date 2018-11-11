HICKMAN, Richard

HICKMAN - Richard November 8, 2018, of Lockport, NY. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee VanOrder); dearest father of Richard, Jr., Jeffrey (Ellen) and Eric; grandfather of Dale, Timothy, Jackson and Owen; brother of Dean (Patricia) and Robert; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.) Tuesday 12-2 PM and 4-8 PM. Chapel service Wednesday at 10 AM. Mr Hickman was a member of UAW local #846. He also was an Army veteran and served in Germany from 1966-1968. Donations to the American Cancer Society.