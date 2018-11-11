HANNA, Bernadette L. (Stawitz)

Of Buffalo, NY. November 9, 2018. Beloved wife of the late George N. Hanna, Sr.; dearest mother of George N. Hanna, Jr., Patricia A. Hanna, Victoria A. (Joey) Kurdziel, Alice A. (Jason) Carney, Matthew P. Hanna, and Kevin M. (Janessa) Stawitz; grandmother of Mackenzie, Nathan, Jakob, and Joshua; daughter of the late George A. and Victoria T. (Brozyna) Stawitz; sister of Sandra A., Rose Mary, and the late Patrick J. Stawitz; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Northgate Healthcare Facility, LLC. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com