HANANIA, Isa

HANANIA - Isa November 9, 2018, beloved husband of Phoebe (nee Shihadi) Hanania; beloved father of Amal (Nabeel) Ziadi, Jacob (Kim) Hanania, Susan (Stephen) Gorski, Violet (Jeffrey) Ulrich and Sylvia (Timothy) Skowronski; loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother of Jamal (Naimah) Hanania, Farid (Connie) Hanania and Mary (late Joseph) Bateh and the late Freda (Paul) Salem, Musa Hanania and George Hanania; brother-in-law of Hind Hanania and Nada Hanania; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, 2480 Kensington Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM at Annunciation Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials made to the Alzheimer's Assn., 2805 Wehrle Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221.