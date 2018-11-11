HAAS, Audrey M. (Becker)

HAAS - Audrey M. (nee Becker)

November 8, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Harold; loving mother of David (Kathy) (late Betty) Hill, Paul (Kathy) Hill, and Dean (Jennifer) Haas; grandmother of David, Jr., Dawn, Nicholas, and Shannon; great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of one; sister of the late June (late Franklin) Schwab and the late Bill Becker; also survived by nieces Chris (Bob) Walker, Andrea and Sandy Becker; nephew John (late Judy) Schwab, and cousin Mari Kennedy. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 8th, at 10 AM at Cleveland Hill United Methodist Church, 546 Eggert Rd., Buffalo. If desired, donations may be made to Cleveland Hill U.M.C. Please share condolences online at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com