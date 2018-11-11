'Game Jam' shows students how to create – not just play – video games

Don’t yell at the three dozen kids who were holed up together for hours in a room playing video games over the weekend.

It really was an educational experience.

More than 40 high school students from Buffalo took part in the annual Queen City High School Game Jam, where they planned, designed and created their own video games over the better part of the weekend.

“It’s fun,” said Xavier Davis, 16, “and you can learn a thing or two.”

That was the hope.

Working alongside mentors in the industry, the students learned about computer coding, animation, design, dubbing background music – all skills that you need to create a video game.

It’s also know-how they may want to retain, as future members of the workforce in an increasingly high-tech world.

“These are skills that are in high demand,” said Ben Roberts, a spokesman for AT&T, which sponsored the event. “Startups look for coders and can’t find them. Same thing at AT&T.”

The high school game jam was just one event the company has sponsored in recent years to nudge kids toward the STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and math.

It partnered with InfoTech WNY, WNY STEM Hub and Buffalo Game Space to host the game jam Friday night and Saturday in the Game Space offices at the Tri-Main Center on Main Street.

Teaching kids how video games are made helps demystify the whole gaming experience, said John Futscher, president of Buffalo Game Space, a nonprofit devoted to training aspiring game developers.

“They think you have to be some crazy wizard to do it, but not only is it possible, but there are people in their backyard who are doing it – and they can do it, too,” Futscher said.

The students were broken into five teams: Buffalo Academy of Science; City Honors; Frederick Law Olmsted; the Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology; and an all-girls middle-school group that participated in a coding camp over the summer.

And don’t worry, there were no first-person shooter games here. The theme was “Making Buffalo Better.”

For instance, “Buffalo Delivery Royale” – the game created by the boys from Academy of Science – starred a pizza-delivering Buffalo roaming city streets.

“Obviously, it’s a natural hook. Kids love video games – but they’re learning along the way,” said Douglas Borzynski, STEM coordinator at the charter school.

Over at the next table over, Claudia Vera, 13, and Roisin Kruse, 12, were busy designing the characters for their video game.

“It’s a really good experience to know how it works in the real world – having a timeline, working with your teammates,” said Roisin, a seventh-grader at City Honors. “I really like seeing it come together.”

And in the back corner, Xavier and his teammates from Bennett were working on a video game that featured a Buffalo feeding the homeless – with chicken wings.

Xavier got up early Saturday and caught two buses from his home in Riverside just to participate in the game jam.

It was worth it, he said.

“They’re talking about coming back in December,” Xavier said. “I’m down for that.”