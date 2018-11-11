Subscribe Today
Batavia 56, Cheektowaga 28
Cheektowaga players are introduced prior to playing Batavia for the New York State Far West Regional Class B final at Clarence High School on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga player Jihad Butler stands for the national anthem.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga captains walk to the coin toss.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga running back Davon Hughes runs against Batavia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga quarterback Kashone Beal is tackled by Batavia defender Josh Barber.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga quarterback Keshone Beal throws against Batavia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga running back Davon Hughes is tackled by a host of Batavia players.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga quarterback Keshone Beal throws against Batavia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Batavia defender Ethan Biscaro knocks the ball away from Cheektowaga receiver RayShawn Minter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Batavia running back Ray Leach runs against Cheektowaga.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Batavia running back Ray Leach celebrates his fourth touchdown with Andrew Francis against Cheektowaga.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Batavia defender Taiyo Iburi-Bethel strips the ball from Cheektowaga player Davon Hughes.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Batavia defender Taiyo lburi-Bethel strips the ball from Cheektowagau2019s Davon Hughes.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bataviau2019s Taiyo lburi-Bethel tackles Cheektowaga runner Jaylen Williams.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga quarterback Keshone Beal runs against Batavia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Batavia defender Andrew Francis deflects the ball from Cheektowaga receiver Jayden DuBard.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Batavia running back Ray Leach runs for his fifth touchdown against Cheektowaga.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Batavia running back Ray Leach rushes for his fifth touchdown against Cheektowaga during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Batavia running back Ray Leach runs for his fifth touchdown against Cheektowaga.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Batavia running back Ray Leach runs for his fifth touchdown against Cheektowaga.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
