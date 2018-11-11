Clymer/Sherman/Panama players are introduced prior to playing Alexander for the New York State Far West Regional Class D finals at Clarence High School on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama players stand for the national anthem.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama captains walk to the coin toss.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama and Alexander particpate in the coin toss.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale throws against Alexander.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama running back Derek Ecklund runs against Alexander.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama players Hunter Kochanowski and Hunter Cooper sack Alexander quarterback Dylan Busch.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama players tackle Alexander running back Terrez Smith during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama defender Chance Meeder pressures Alexander quarterback Dylan Busch during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama running back Derek Ecklund runs against Alexander.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale throws against Alexander.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama receiver Cameron Barmore runs after a catch against Alexander.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama coach Ty Harper celebrates a touchdown.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama head coach Ty Harper does a kick as he celebrates a touchdown against Alexander.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama head coach Ty Harper celebrates an interception by Derek Ecklund against Alexander.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama defensive back Zavon Overton intercepts an Alexander pass.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama defensive player Michael Beatman chases down Alexander quarterback Dylan Busch.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama celebrates a victory.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama coach Ty Harper celebrates a victory.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama head coach Ty Harper hugs assistant coach Chris Payne.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama coach Ty Harper celebrates a touchdown.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP celebrates a victory.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP coach Ty Harper celebrates a touchdown.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP coach Ty Harper celebrates a touchdown.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama defender Derek Ecklund celebrates a tackle.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama running back Derek Ecklund stiff-arms Alexander defender Takari Lang Smith.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama running back Derek Ecklund runs against Alexander.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale throws against Alexander.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama receiver Cameron Barmore runs after a catch against Alexander.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama running back Derek Ecklund runs against Alexander.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Clymer/Sherman/Panama defender Derek Ecklund intercepts an Alexander pass.
Share this article