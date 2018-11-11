FRANKOWSKI, Theresa (Wieszczecinski)

FRANKOWSKI - Theresa (nee Wieszczecinski)

Passed away November 7, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Frankowski; dear mother of Andrew (Candace), Neil (Brittany), Emily (Bryan) Mayback and Kevin (Lisa) Frankowski; loving "Mimi" of Maddie, Paige, Haleigh and Logan Frankowski, Barrett and Jocelyn Frankowski, Brooke and Hannah Mayback, Lily and Evelyn Frankowski and her beloved pet Maggie May. Mrs. Frankowski was a retired West Seneca School teacher and she volunteered her time in numerous literacy programs including the Dog Ears Bookstore. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY 14220 (www.dogearsbookstore.org). Private services were held at the request of the family. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM.