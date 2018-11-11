Four arrested downtown with automatic weapon, 31 bullets

Four men were arrested in downtown Buffalo early Saturday after police said they found them in a parked car with an automatic weapon, an extended ammunition magazine and 31 rounds of ammunition.

Buffalo police officers from the B District arrested the four suspects, all in their 20s, after checking a suspicious car parked in a lot in the 400 block of Pearl Street, officers said.

Charged with illegal possession of a weapon were Arquain Reese, 24, of Stockbridge Avenue; Gary Green, 27, of Perry Street; Andrez Osbourne, 25, of Minnesota Avenue; and Demetrius Purdue, 27, of Humason Avenue.

The weapon and bullets were found on the floor behind the driver’s seat, police reported.