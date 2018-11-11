FISCHER, Donna (Koelbel)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest November 5, 2018, beloved fiance;e of Donald Glover. She was a wonderful and caring mother to Bradley (Emily) Fischer and Megan (Nikhil Ajith Yasmin) Fischer; cherished grandmother of Michael and Ella; loving daughter of the late Leroy and Marjorie Koelbel; dear sister of Richard (Elaine) Koelbel; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Her love for travel was matched only by her love of Chicco, her faithful chihuahua. Donna will be remembered by many people who called her friend. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Fischer, her Lakeshore High School sweetheart and Vietnam veteran. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com