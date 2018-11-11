First Hamburg, then West Seneca: Could Orchard Park be the next to upsize?

Smaller town boards are losing their appeal.

After five Town Boards downsized nearly 10 years ago, two have voted to increase their number of board members from three to five, and Orchard Park could be the next one, following West Seneca's successful upsizing vote Tuesday.

"I would never advocate copy-catting," Orchard Park Councilman Michael Sherry said.

But he does advocate having a community conversation on what he calls "right-sizing" the Town Board.

"The real issue is what is the value to the community of having a five-person board vs. a three-person board," Sherry said.

Hamburg voted to increase the size of its board in 2015. West Seneca turned down upsizing in 2012, but Tuesday voted in favor of increasing the three-member board.

Both successful votes were initiated by grass-roots movements by residents who wanted more people making decisions for their community.

In Hamburg, residents collected signatures on petitions favoring upsizing over several months in 2015. The Town Board put the measure on that year's November ballot.

In West Seneca, volunteers collected signatures on petitions to force a special election. The Town Board stepped in and approved the referendum for Tuesday's general election to save the cost of holding a special election.

Dan Warren, who initiated the petition drive in West Seneca, said volunteers distributed fliers door-to-door, and stood outside polling locations on election day.

"I think the door-to-door campaign paid off and helped educate the voters on the issues," he said.

Orchard Park's Sherry envisions a months-long discussion, reaching out to political science professors at local collages for input on governing, including the size of boards and their functions. He would like to see several public forums where information can be disseminated, and the issue discussed.

"We’ll do as much as we can to have that discussion," Sherry said.

He said the issue was not on the horizon until an advertisement appeared Sept. 13 in the Orchard Park Bee, a weekly newspaper. The ad, paid for by “Taxpayers United of Orchard Park,” urged residents to "say no to increasing the board to five" and to "say no to higher taxes."

The board had no plans for a referendum on the issue and board members were puzzled about the suggestion, but now Sherry said the three board members will take time next year to compile information and talk about it.

More than two-thirds of the roughly 3,000 residents voting in a special election in Orchard Park in 2009 approved downsizing. The reduction of two council seats took place two years later.

It was a time of downsizing fervor: Evans and Alden also reduced their board from five to three, but voters turned it down on Grand Island.