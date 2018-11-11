Fire that damaged two vacant Niagara Falls homes under investigation

Investigators are probing the cause of a Saturday morning fire that damaged a pair of vacant homes on Ashland Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Emergency crews arriving at 1731 Ashland Ave. at 2:57 a.m. found that a home to the west of that property at 1727 Ashland had also caught fire. Both were extinguished and crews were able to determine that neither had been occupied at the time of the fire. No damage estimate was given.