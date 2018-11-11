FIALKIEWICZ, Dolores R. (Przywuski)

November 9, 2018, wife of the late Edward; dear mother of Dennis (LuAnn) Kaite; cherished grandmother of Robert and Jennifer; predeceased by one sister and six brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Wednesday 9:30 AM and Our Lady Help of Christians Church 10 AM. Visitation Tuesday 5-8 PM. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com