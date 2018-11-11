FERRINGER, Beverly F. (Tefft)

Of Canaseraga and East Aurora, NY, departed this life November 8, 2018, after a short struggle. She was surrounded by her sons, Randy of Berthoud, CO and Mark of East Aurora, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Bud, mother Opal and father Stanley. She is survived by sons Randy and Mark, brother Steve and nephews Rob and Andy. There will be no prior visitation. A life celebration will be held at the Marilla Methodist Church on December 15, 2018 at 11 AM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Marilla Methodist Church. Condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com