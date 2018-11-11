Ex-Jet Damien Woody walks out midgame, roasts team

Damien Woody, a former New York Jets offensive lineman, was so disgusted with the Jets' performance against the Buffalo Bills that he walked out of MetLife Stadium in the middle of the game.

Woody, an ESPN analyst, then posted an expletive-laced 1 minute, 40 second video on Twitter. The video shows Woody walking through the parking lots. It was posted during the fourth quarter.

Here is an edited version of some of Woody's comments:

“Y’all see where I’m at,” he said. “(Expletive) was this right here? Worst ... game I ever seen. Getting their (butts) spanked — by the ... Buffalo Bills. ...

“I don’t wanna hear anybody say any ... thing moving forward. I’m honestly speechless right now. Getting their (butt) whooped. Have some pride in your ... job.”

Woody called the situation "crazy."

Note: This video is NSFW but you can watch it here.