ESTHIMER, Kurt S.

ESTHIMER - Kurt S. Of Depew, entered into rest November 9, 2018; devoted father of Andrew Esthimer (Katelyn Newell) and Nicholas Esthimer (Hannah Thompson); cherished "Papa" of Avery, Scarlett, Adeline and August; longtime boyfriend and best friend of Karen Elardo; loving son of the late Donald and Lois (nee Gassman) Esthimer; dear brother of Scott Esthimer and the late Gayle (Al) Rzeznik; also survived by his former wife Robin (Sean) and Heather Perry; Melissa and Elizabeth Elardo and their children. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (November 17) from 12-4 PM for a gathering in Kurt's memory. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com