Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Oct. 5.

AKRON

• 209 East Ave., Mark Stanley Dean to Daniel Burger, $238,900.

• 27 Parkview Drive, Aaron Burkhardt; Christina Burkhardt to Terrance L. Abrams; Jamie E. Pann, $146,000.

ALDEN

• 3296 Wende Road, Deborah N. Schneider; Edward C. Schneider to Amanda Norberg; Jasen C. Tamol, $249,710.

• 2183 Sandridge Road, Michael J. Puzan Jr. to Gregory J. Paolini; Ramona A. Paolini, $162,500.

• 11749 Genesee St., Charles F. Mullins to Ian Bajema; Brittney L. Moselle, $113,000.

• Vacant land Genesee St., Mary Jane Lewandowski; Gary R. Noreck; Nancy A. Noreck to Justine Brady; Steven Brady; Arthur Lariviere; Michele Lariviere, $100,000.

• 11679 Genesee St., Mary Jane Lewandowski to Hoeffer Building, $23,000.

AMHERST

• 697 Lebrun Road, Ronald C. Serio to Sumita Das; Siamak Amirghodsi, $1,150,000.

• 62 Brockton Ridge, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Craig S. Mcintyre; Norine Mcintyre, $781,056.

• 95 Orchard St., Robert J. Castle; Sharon C. Castle to Donald E. Keller; Nicole H. Keller, $610,000.

• 200 Le Brun Road, Mark S. Bailey; Susan M. Mcgowan to Bradley Justen, $605,000.

• 35 Knollwood Lane, Janet M. Snyder to Shwc, $517,500.

• 59 Old Tower Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Mary A. Murphy; Richard H. Murphy, $497,638.

• 129 Harbridge Manor, Lisid Realty Holdings to Ping Jin; Xiaoping Shui, $460,000.

• 57 Promenade Lane, 57 Promenade Lane to I-Shen Chen, $425,168.

• 827 Hopkins Road, Keybank NA to Plaza Group 185, $410,000.

• 185 Maple Road, Lawrence H. Taylor; Mary Taylor to Gouthaam K. Gajendran; Mark A. Utech, $370,000.

• 59 North Castlerock Lane, Beverly B Hill Living Trust 070600 Tr to Shagufta Qamar Zubairi; Zunaid Ahmed Zubairi, $352,000.

• 18 Prestonwood Lane, Maureen R. Mccarthy to Lisa M. Baetzhold; Michael C. Baetzhold, $348,000.

• 85 Fernleaf Terrace, Marilyn Wortzman to Amy Burns; Richard Burns, $343,717.

• 9880 Transit Road, Edward J. Zabel Jr. to 9880 Transit Road, $337,500.

• 45 Chicory Lane, Michael G. Lotempio to Mohammadhassan Kazemi; Sepideh Pourhang, $330,000.

• 54 Presidio, Wayne Voss to Sarah J. Graf; Graf W. Charles, $288,000.

• 26 Old Spring Lane, Byron H. Mohlke; Karen L. Mohlke; Steven Q. Mohlke to James M. Chen; Yvonne H. Chen, $285,000.

• 4400 North French Road, Audrey Leising; Audrey C. Leising; Gerard A. Leising; Gerard Leising; Elaine M. Ronge; Elaine Marie Ronge to Forest Green Homes, $275,000.

• 218 Bentham Pkwy E, Lori A. Tirado to Colleen A. Kerr; Michael D. Kerr, $275,000.

• 66 Patton Place, Robert A. Charnock; Stephanie M. Hopkins to Jeffrey A. Jacobs; Laura A. Jacobs, $250,000.

• 291 West Klein Road, Kelley Strasser to Patrick Bonner, $249,900.

• 290 Willow Green Drive, Frances J. Dipasquale to David Spencer; Joan Spencer, $240,000.

• 116 Caesar Boulevard, Taylor Family Trust 060717 Tr to James Connolly; Kara C. Smith, $234,000.

• 23 Wellington Court, Elizabeth A. Czarnecki to Donald F. Whipple; Maureen A. Whipple, $220,000.

• 81 Hendricks Boulevard, Sarah J. Graf; Graf W. Charles to Brenda Ackley, $216,000.

• 52 Charlestown Road, Mark Manna to Mark P. Francis, $215,000.

• 162 Pheasant Run, Sylvester Stephens to Digvijay S. Chauhan, $208,000.

• 185 Walton Drive, Thomas R. Stanley to Chun Huang; Haiping Qiao, $205,000.

• 177 Patrice Terrace, Edmund B. Mayer to Brian Turner, $203,000.

• 2463 Kensington Ave., Taher Abdellatif to Roberto A. Lleras, $200,000.

• 133 Telfair Drive, Marion F. Janicki; David M. Manz to Keybank NA, $198,629.

• 276 Darwin Drive, Beck K. Oconnor; Teresa J. Oconnor to Patty K. Farrell; Thomas J. Farrell, $190,000.

• 27 Brittany Drive, Amy L. Burns; Richard J. Burns to Hing Chung Ngai, $187,900.

• 60a Guilford Lane, Esta M. Keller to Richard A. Duquin Jr., $186,000.

• 165 Forest Hill Drive, David M. Franco; Judy A. Franco; Julia A. Franco to Maria L. Carr, $175,000.

• 75 North Parrish, Scott A. Willis; Susan M. Willis to Scott A. Willis, $172,000.

• 163 Bennington Road, Ashley R. Tramp to Brendan T. Altman-Cosgrove; Kayla A. Currie, $170,000.

• 124 South Union Road, Catherine E. Schueckler to Jennifer L. Bennett, $165,000.

• 950 Hopkins Rd Uf, Daniel M. Gare to Sukie Smith, $159,000.

• 42 Das Court, Cynthia M. Heigl to Bonnie S. Cirrito; John G. Cirrito, $156,500.

• 4895 North Bailey Ave., Robert L. Muscato; Susan E. Muscato to Pearlie M. Dockery; William A. Dockery, $156,000.

• 41 Highland Drive, Sharon Agnello; Duane Courtney; Ellen Ladd; Rita Marie Menard to Leigh Mackowiak, $155,000.

• 11 Keph Dr Unit 5, Dorothy M. Ketterer to Caryn P. Rosen, $150,000.

• 726 Wehrle Drive, Elaine Switalski; Robert J. Switalski; Darlene M. Innes to Patrice Nash, $144,000.

• 61 Henel Ave Unit 2, Angela M. Krysztofowicz to Mary Giumentaro, $130,500.

• 65 Guilford Lane Unit 6, Sharon M. Hall to Virginia Gnozzo, $130,000.

• 708 Charlesgate Circle, Tcflc to Andrea Morris, $130,000.

• 90 Groton Dr #3, Anne H. Boyle; Laura A. Boyle; Michael Boyle to Walter P. Gall, $115,300.

• 4547 Chestnut Ridge Road, Mj Peterson Real Estate to Joshua Swigut, $103,000.

• 1080 Maple Road, Discovery Center Jewish to Yitzys Homes, $100,000.

• 30 Oakbrook Dr Unit 5, Mary Alice Winiecki to Daniel J. Wilde, $82,500.

• 4347 Harlem Road, Eric J. Thomson to Umme Hani; Md A. Kalam, $78,000.

• 276 Campbell Boulevard, Dale Radecki; Jennifer Radecki to Sergey Nichiporuk, $38,000.

ANGOLA

• 101 Grove St., Denise R. Drew to Amy N. Mackey; William Mackey III, $166,250.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 1040 Sweet Road, Colleen M. Siener; James J. Siener to Angela Golibersuch; Peter Golibersuch, $630,000.

• 15 Stewart Court, Kenneth J. Sokody to David T. Loncz; Marina A. Williams, $437,000.

• 281 Olean St., Genevieve M. Steffen; Genevieve May Steffen; Harold J. Steffen; Harold Jean Steffen to Christina Elia; Laurence Elia, $325,000.

• 1985 Mill Road, Melissa Weisbeck to Melanie Olczak; Paul J. Olczak, $280,000.

• 1460 Underhill Road, Jane E. Knuth; Wilbur R. Knuth to Joseph Michael Webster; Kara Wilcox, $262,000.

• 27 North Willow St., Theodore W. Brelsford Jr. to David Michael Obrien, $250,000.

• 1114 Center St., Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-3 Tr; US Bank NA Tr; Wachovia Bank NA Suc Tr to Supplemental Needs Trust For Branson Kennedy Yuhas 030415 Tr, $108,108.

BLASDELL

• 185 Labelle Ave., Christine M. Seufert; Ronald J. Seufert to Donald Bermingham; Susan Bermingham, $170,000.

BOSTON

• 8690 Maplelawn Drive, Stefan Kulczyk to Hayley N. Hornberger; Scott J. Hornberger, $141,500.

• 6299 May Drive, Robert J. Braun to Kyle R. Uzer, $134,000.

• Vacant land Lower East Hill Road, Tonia R. Meyer to Van Dette Danielle L; Van Dette James M, $65,000.

• Vacant land Boston State Road, Ann E. Wurtz to Gary W. Stisser; Linda L. Stisser, $60,000.

BUFFALO

• 690 West Ferry St., Charles J. Basil; Nance K. Basil to Ryan S. Osborne, $1,200,000.

• 86 Norwood, Ryan S. Osborne to Tim Duffy; Andrew Kulyk, $699,900.

• 201 Portside, Tama S. Crowell; Michael F. Perley to Olive S. Stevenson, $675,000.

• 452 Richmond Ave., Donald Borowiak to Frederick Roehl; Mary Roehl; Meghann N. Roehl; Timothy Roehl, $550,000.

• 195 Fourteenth, Vincent A&sandra J Coppola Living Trust 040708 Tr to Michael B. Greenberg, $470,000.

• 619 Delavan West, Elmwood Village Properties to Evp II, $458,700.

• 711 Delavan West, Luke M. Farrell to Alami Ibrahim Abdel-Ghani II, $389,000.

• 597 Lafayette Ave., Patricia A. Lecastre to Lauren E. Martin; Andrew J. Martin, $360,000.

• 8 Tillinghast Place, Mary M. Sykes to Amy C. Kiss, $350,000.

• 2422 South Park Ave., Lake Shore Savings Bank to 2785 Group, $350,000.

• 34 Manchester Place, Ryan Odonnell; Michael J. Washburn to Thomas F. Downing, $297,975.

• 880 Elmwood, Claire M. Barry; Kevin D. Barry to Evp II, $285,000.

• 41 Manchester, Justine Rizzo; Robert J. Rizzo Sr. to Joseph I. Moscato; Judith B. Moscato, $285,000.

• 142 Zelmer, Jayne Micklethwaite; Paul Micklethwaite to Queen City Invest, $280,000.

• 75 Johnson Park, Evelyn M. Re to 61 Johnson Park of Buffalo, $275,000.

• 252 Jersey St., Victor J. Mirando to Alison Greenberg, $252,000.

• 424 Cumberland, John P. Oakley; Nancy M. Oakley to Kevin Michael Churley, $250,000.

• 503 Massachusetts Ave., Thomas F. Jamison to Pieter J. Louw, $240,000.

• 42 Woodette Place, Rsr Homes to Kurt J. Minervino, $227,000.

• 75 Shoreham Parkway, Jason Abounader to Clarence Middlebrook IV, $225,000.

• 849 Delaware, Restored Homes of WNY to Seth B. Colby; Lorraine A. Hollister-Colby, $225,000.

• 100 Homer Ave., Melvin P. Ruehl; George P. Russo Jr. to Brandi C. Smith; Daniel Antoine Smith, $224,000.

• 392 Porter, Francis J. Quebral to William G. Szczerba II, $208,000.

• 14 Camden, Yianni Pozantidis to Aaron J. Kosek, $198,000.

• 251 Potters Road, David L. Schall; Tetiana S. Schall to Kyleean Kenzler; Nicholas J. Racino, $195,000.

• 53 Harvest, Timothy R. Max Jr. to Deborah Walsh; Michael K. Walsh, $190,000.

• 210 Olympic Ave., Krishna C. Madho to Esb Group; Pinwheel Management, $184,000.

• 1088 Delaware Ave Apt 15-i, Gerald Glajch; Jerry Glajch to Sarah E. Glajch, $180,000.

• 29 Avery, David J. Rubin to 130 Greenfield, $170,000.

• 52 Harding, Mark A. Goulding to William A. Alexandrowicz, $167,500.

• 1503 Seneca St., Hutch Enterprises to Corn Seneca&bailey, $165,000.

• 1032 Hertel Ave., Kathleen Burzynski; Melanie J. Sonnenberger to Leta Peto, $163,000.

• 156 Morris East, Tracy P. Johnson to Sultan Ali, $155,000.

• 2415-2419 Seneca St., Antoun Jreige to Bbm Real Estate Holdings, $153,500.

• 411 Connecticut, Rj Gullo Properties to Brendan Bizier; Yichan Bizier, $152,500.

• 1880 Seneca, 3871 Group to Hook&ladder Development, $150,000.

• 91 Greeley, Lochin Asmandarov to Meena Tamang; Rahar S. Tamang, $145,000.

• 140 Sheffield, Scott Winnicki to Caitlin C. Jaruszewski; Nicholas J. Stradtman, $140,000.

• 432 Crescent Ave., David C. Polley; David Polley; Peter Allen Weinmann to David Oddo, $140,000.

• 83 Pawnee, Martha J. Mears to Julie A. Levin, $138,000.

• 331 St Lawrence Ave., Julia Ann Corallo; Nicholas W. Corallo to Keith P. Barrett, $137,000.

• 77 Riverside, Jidy Realty Management; Jidy Realty Management to Jacqueline M. Bouvart, $135,000.

• 202 Eden St., Florence A. Syrek; Joseph P. Syrek to John P. Oakley; Nancy M. Oakley, $135,000.

• 511 West, Laurynthian Properties to Alejandra Properties, $130,619.

• 119 Northrup West, 119 W Northrup to Buffalo Student Housing, $125,000.

• 297 Benzinger St., Norman Urbaniak to Lean Cintron-Gallego, $120,000.

• 353 Cable St., Peggy S. Ginter to Andrea M. Troutman, $117,000.

• 43 Arkansas St., Marisol Rosado; Marysol Rosado to Aisha Abdulle; Abdifatah M. Osman, $115,000.

• 115 Pontiac South, Ryan Cohen to Alicia V. Chandler, $115,000.

• 47 West Northrup, Dlm Conesus Lake Associates to Buffalo Student Housing, $115,000.

• 165 Lockwood Ave., Buffalo Niagara Apartments to Colin J. Green, $112,000.

• 447 Goethe, Georgina Oros to Salman International, $111,550.

• 24 Junior Ave., Esb Group to Lauren N. Alaimo; Michael Crisanti, $110,000.

• 16 Parkview Ave., Michael T. Mikolajczyk to Richard L. Buchheimer; Sarah L. Metcalfe, $103,000.

• 227 Gold St., Judy A. Vona to Audrey M. Maerten, $102,000.

• 65 Garvey Ave., Kevin L. Hill to Kevin L. Hill II, $100,000.

• 58 Wex, Esther Wagner; Mark R. Wagner; Ronald J. Wagner to Shafi Ahmed, $99,000.

• 49 Minnesota, Tofa Business Group to Afroza Akter Dolly; Md Shahidul Islam, $96,200.

• 505 Lisbon, Natasha A. Akers; Laurel S. Copeland to John Colonio; Marcia I. Torrico, $90,000.

• 540 Eggert, Annie J. Porter to Roxanne Young, $87,000.

• 188 Roebling, Belal Patwary to Shamima Akter; Mohammed Anower Hossain, $85,000.

• 100 Wright Ave., Carole V. Revzin; Gerald B. Revzin to Leah Wells, $83,250.

• 17 Littlefield, Farhana Alim to 17 Littlefield Bf, $80,000.

• 20 Peace, Steven Nichols to 20 Peace Bf, $80,000.

• 116 East Delavan Ave., L&m Business Services to Samson H. Mesfin, $80,000.

• 977 Lovejoy, Enamul Haque to Rozina Akther; Robiul Chowdhury, $76,000.

• 2431 South Park, Tamara I. Recckio to 1093 Group, $75,000.

• 359 Potomac, Mgr Property Management; Mgr Property Management to Bros Pros Property Holdings, $75,000.

• 1336 Bailey Ave., Kathleen Schiedel to Golden Holdings of Buffalo, $73,500.

• 165 Dearborn, Gary R. Mcknight; Concetta G. Terranova; Lisa M. Yeates to Gino Nicholas Vega, $70,000.

• 125 Ludington St., Deborah Symack to Frank H. Altieri; Marylou Altieri, $69,800.

• 454 Lisbon, Borderland Advantage to Mosheref Hussain, $69,000.

• 187 Brinton St., Jennifer K. Neumann; Jennifer K. Zsiros to Horseshu Homes, $65,000.

• 330 Dearborn, Maritza Alvarez to Erin E. Davey, $60,000.

• 102 East End Ave., Little Injun to Marlin Tsui; Patrick C. Tsui, $60,000.

• 124 Roma Ave., Little Injun to Marlin Tsui; Patrick C. Tsui, $60,000.

• 156 Crescent, Laurynthian Properties to Kevin Rosso, $60,000.

• 42 Poultney Ave., Herschel Chapman Jr. to Abul Kashem; Shamsunnahar Kashem, $54,900.

• 147 Gold, Joseph Gambino to Enamul Haque, $54,000.

• 688 Minnesota, John F. Fitzgerald to Niagara Frontier Equities, $52,500.

• 85 Landon St., Mg III Properties to Mohammed Matin, $50,000.

• 179 Hazelwood, Anthony Douglas to Sonia M. Burgin, $50,000.

• 515 Ontario St., Minos Properties to Simon Meloul, $50,000.

• 134 Zittel St., John W. Barrett; Linda A. Jakiela; Brian K. Parker to Ugr Cap, $48,500.

• 43 Heussy, Charleton Gail E Dec; Thomas M. Charleton to Michael J. Finn, $47,500.

• 268 Moselle, Property Ltd Jfn to Sadik A. Bhuyan, $45,500.

• 58 Poultney Ave., Najah N. Mabins to Gina Titus, $45,000.

• 23 Norman, Edward A. Klein; Nancy L. Klein to Hamida Begum; Mohammed Ibrahim, $45,000.

• 194 Fox St., Elverton Paul Freeland; Elverton Freeland; Kathryn Freeland to Shahin Sikder, $44,500.

• 193 Phyllis Ave., Joseph D. Greene; John Rogowski to Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo, $44,000.

• 522 Dartmouth Ave., Dalmore Properties to Sondra A. Gallimore; Kimberly D. Mathis, $44,000.

• 486 Doat St., Madeline Harris; Albert Harris; Albert W. Harris to Roksana Begum, $42,000.

• 130 Shirley, Yisrael Chaim Rabi to Rlt Capital, $40,000.

• 125 Erb, Little Injun to Marlin Tsui; Patrick C. Tsui, $40,000.

• 52 B St., Kimberly Aughtry to Aahil Property, $40,000.

• 576 Fargo, Hind Saleh to Mohamed Salah Abdeldayem E, $40,000.

• 31 Pershing, Al-Karaki Ahmed Habes Mahmoud to Yk Batim, $38,000.

• 75 Schutrum, Abdul Mannan to Shiraz Miah, $38,000.

• 210 Winslow, Gorden Williams; Gordon Williams to Excellent Houses, $38,000.

• 49 Parkview, James R. Lawson; Michael D. Lucachick; Michael D. Lucachik to Md M. Miah, $37,000.

• 643 Norfolk, Buffalo Edge to Mosheref Hussain, $37,000.

• 95 Pulaski St., Marco Alfredo Zeola to Richard P. Schunke Sr., $35,000.

• 40 Wilkes, Mohammed S. Miah to Mohammed J. Ahmed, $35,000.

• 214 Herman, Harunur Corporation to Md Munsur Alam; Farhana Nuri, $33,000.

• 279 Weston Ave., Laurie A. Baker; Lisa L. Mitchell; Lisa Lynn Mitchell; Lisa Mitchell to Ugr Cap, $32,000.

• 135 School St., Bendheim Enterprises to Benedict Perrone, $32,000.

• 948 Glenwood, Hayward Rushing; Joanne Rushing to Queen City Invest, $30,000.

• 42 Cornwall Ave., First Buffalo Properties to Lutfoun Naher, $30,000.

• 38 Cornwall Ave., First Buffalo Properties to Latifa Rahman, $30,000.

• 315 Smith St., Mahamat Babagana to Mohammad Pradhan, $30,000.

• 50 Carl, Tweneboa-Koduah; Sandra Tweneboa-Koduah; Saow Tweneboa-Koduah to Manski&manny, $28,000.

• 34 Coronada St., HSBC Bank USA NA to Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo, $25,000.

• 124 Victoria, Betty J. Saulters to Louise Dixon, $25,000.

• 346 Fillmore, Chamarr J. Wiggins to Angelina M. Colon; Noel Rodriguez, $25,000.

• 192 Weaver St., Cross St. Investments to Jesus Nebot, $25,000.

• 40 Blake St., Diane S. Wollage to Korst Properties, $21,000.

• 698 Riley, Rochelle Carson-Matthews to Nesar Ahmed, $20,000.

• 83 Sattler Ave., Bridge C. Christopher; Doris Craig; John Craig; Donald Mckiney to Ugr Cap, $17,251.

• 310 Madison, Renee E. Harris to Taherul Islam, $16,500.

• 164 Kay, Linda Robinson to Jordan T. Christopher, $10,000.

• 58 Allegany, Francis P. Donohue; Theresa Donohue to Clovis Daniels III, $9,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 3343 Harlem Road, Examworks to Raphael The Archangel, $450,000.

• 13 Princess Drive, Giovanni Genovese; Cathleen Hawbaker; Cathleen S. Hawbaker; Kevin P. Hawbaker; Kevin Hawbaker to Lsf8 Master Participation Trust Tr; U S Bank Trust NA Tr, $365,051.

• 11 Garnet Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Renee M. Snyder, $289,900.

• 121 Norman, Justine A. Nodler to Joseph R. Ziewicki Jr.; Laurie M. Ziewicki, $239,000.

• 833 Losson Road, Piatkowski Family Irrevocable Trust 111717 Tr to Josephine B. Needham; Kenneth R. Needham, $218,700.

• 203 Losson Road, Deborah Ann Zygaj to Kathleen M. Eddy; Robert T. Eddy, $192,000.

• 71 Cannas Court, Kathleen Brown; Richard A. Brown to John P. Meisenburg; Sharon A. Meisenburg, $184,900.

• 21 Fairelm Lane, Marcia A. Wrazen; Marcia Wrazen to Jacob M. Dunn, $172,000.

• 20 Leonard Drive, Christopher M. Browne to Carol Stoddard, $160,000.

• 161 Meadowlawn Road, Lisa M. Murray to Wasel Mujamal, $155,000.

• 504 Walton Drive, Kaylee M. Zaffuto to Aldo Ciccarelli; Biagina Ciccarelli, $153,000.

• 53 Caroline Lane, Laurie M. Shaffer; Joseph R. Ziewicki Jr.; Laurie M. Ziewicki to Jeanette M. Provino, $147,000.

• 94 Lynnette Court, Patricia A. Honsberger to Eric R. Olewniczak, $143,000.

• 85 Hillwood Drive, Harry T. Lipinoga; Louise M. Lipinoga to Nicholas Smith, $143,000.

• 104 Miami Parkway, Edward A. Burgio to Michael Chiari, $140,000.

• 72 Montfort Drive, Joseph A. Casimino; Sandra M. Casimino to Scopat, $136,000.

• 50 Greenway Boulevard, Dolores B. Bublis; Edward Bublis to Van Nguyen; Nguyen Van N Tran, $135,900.

• 32 Brookfield Lane, Barbara C. Szubinski; Daniel J. Szubinski to Susan M. Garrity, $135,000.

• 550 Roycroft Boulevard, Stott Ana Lucia C; Jason R. Stott to Marco Jurich; Christina Kulifaj, $134,500.

• 206 Rossiter Ave., Jose J. Cacho; Cacho Jose Julio Sarimiento to Tiffany M. Cacho, $130,000.

• 178 Bigelow Place, Johnny Fonzi; Mary J. Fonzi to Paul C. Fiegl, $123,000.

• 71 Cherbourg Drive, Bohdan Halaj; Paul Halaj; Maria Sedlarczuk to David Kosmoski, $122,000.

• 119 Victoria Boulevard, Robert Emerson Smith to Aseelh Ahmed Ayash, $117,000.

• 4745 Broadway, Fdr Real Estate Holdings to Thomas K. Murphy, $110,000.

• 274 Gould Ave., Jeffrey Mandolene to Atlas Enterprises of WNY, $110,000.

• 27 Preston Road, Samuel Williams to Edvin Nzamwita; Gilberte Uwamahoro, $108,000.

• 157 Gardenvale Drive, David N. Spada to Suzanne Campbell, $101,000.

• 15 Linden St., Barbara Ann Klimczak; Barbara Klimczak to Najma Aktar, $90,000.

• 70 Harbour Dr Aka Lane, Patrick Brown; Jessie W. Mccarthy; William P. Mccarthy to Mohamed Emam, $72,100.

• 624 Mount Vernon Road, Helen S. Koszelak to Matthew J. Matla, $65,000.

• 1 Schlenker Ave., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Emily M. Brady, $35,000.

• 538 Penora St., David J. Kruck; Judith N. Richmond to Alghadeer Properties, $27,000.

• 290 Cherokee Drive, Suzanne M. Gracie; Bradley J. Stamm to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $24,793.

CLARENCE

• 9531 Cobblestone Drive, Dale P. Skoog; Kathleen Q. Skoog to Rebecca A. Jennings; Michael F. Tabone, $635,000.

• 9094 Winding Creek Lane, Carolyn J. Cole to Christopher Douglas Whelan; Suzanne C. Whelan, $545,000.

• 6329 Creekbend Court, Nicolas Deslauriers to Ian Abramsky; Marcy L. Abramsky, $450,000.

• 5528 Oak Field Lane, Dennis J. Nuszkowski; Ramona Nuszkowski to Robert A. Charnock; Stephanie M. Charnock, $420,000.

• 10716 Croop Road, David E. Bach; Ramona K. Bach to John L. Marien; Joy M. Marien, $394,900.

• 9285 Greiner Road, Kenneth M. Adams; Sandra J. Adams to Edward F. Mahon III; Martha N. Mahon, $369,900.

• 10749 Rosewood Lane, Eleanor V. Bautista; Carlos T. Fernandez to Cory S. Edmonds; Jennifer L. Edmonds, $350,000.

• 5682 Ferncrest Court, Carol J. Floreano to Cheryl A. Delano; Glen D. Delano, $335,000.

• 5151 Clearview Drive, Dennis S&josephine Cascio Revocable Living Trust 022714 Tr to Carly R. Cascio; Paul V. Matuszak, $230,000.

• 4429 Westwood Road, Genevieve T. Garr; Leonard J. Garr to David R. Thomas; Erin Thomas, $230,000.

COLDEN

• 7135 State Road, Colden Valley Development&management Group to Flow Development, $300,000.

• 9657 Darien Road, Derek T. Berger; Jessica P. Poplewski to Barbara A. Miga; Richard M. Miga, $275,000.

COLLINS

• 13450 Sisson Hwy, Frank Salvini; Ruth M. Salvini to David Niefergold; Emily Niefergold, $300,000.

• 14942 Quaker Road, Mark J. Keoppen to Joshua A. Christiansen, $115,900.

• Vacant land Center St., William J. Heiler to Brad S. Feltz; Sandra J. Feltz, $50,000.

CONCORD

• 5505 Kaiser Road, Jane M. Gleason; Jay P. Gleason to Mollie E. Gleason, $215,000.

• 70 Hardwood Drive, David M. Czaplicki; June M. Russo to Kevin R. Murray-Hines; Courtney E. Regan, $195,000.

• 14021 South Hoffman Road, Jerome Faulring; John Faulring; Mary Ann Kreuder to Ann E. Salzler, $140,000.

EDEN

• 8991 Sandrock Road, Joshua L. Hite; Kimberly Hite to Evan R. Zittel, $190,000.

• 8033 Sisson Hgwy, Ella J. Rockwood; Leroy Rockwood to Alliance Construction of WNY, $62,000.

ELMA

• 60 Buffalo Creek Road, Joanne Cauley to Jody Schmidle; Thomas Schmidle, $525,000.

• 6831 Seneca St., 6831 Seneca St. to Sahlen Sports Park, $440,000.

• 51 Creek Road, Gerald Barry; Maureen D. Barry to Sarah M. Kos; Russell E. Zimmer, $280,000.

• 2371 West Blood Road, Diane C. Wheeler to Katlynn Stewart; Steven Szramkowski, $235,000.

• 80 Dellwood Drive, Michael V. Buttino; Sarah E. Buttino to Patricia Leising, $218,000.

• 6401 Clinton St., Francis D. Deubell; Francis Deubell; Julie M. Deubell; Domenic Migliaccio to State of New York Mortgage Agency, $143,591.

EVANS

• 1645 Pontiac Road, James Malczewski; Shirlynn Malczewski to David J. Daining; Haleigh Daining, $315,000.

• 1076 Church Road, Diane Stahl; Diane M. Stahl; Gary A. Stahl; Gary Stahl to Brian Kirsch; Angela Mcgowan, $240,000.

• 8647 North Main St., Barbara Lamoreaux; Harriet F. Preshoot to Denise R. Drew, $180,000.

• 700 Monroe Ave., Beverly Jefferlone; Beverly Rosario; Beverly Rosario-Jefferlone to Christopher L. Chaplin; Doreen Chaplin, $172,500.

• 8618 Cleveland Ave., Amanda L. Barnes to Dominic R. Riehle, $109,695.

• 178 Sterling Ave., Eugene F. Hilton to Love Slating, $108,125.

• 255 Kennedy Ave., Christopher Chaplin; Christopher L. Chaplin to Barbara A. Walker; Eric L. Walker; Kenneth L. Walker, $95,000.

• 7001 Brandywine Drive, Mark Rojek; Mark S. Rojek; James M. Vallone to Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group, $60,501.

• 6999 Derby Road, Marian Rodriguez; Miriam Rodriguez to Linda Anderson; Marilyn Slavinski, $23,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 138 Windham Lane, Nathanael J. Oats to Arasdeep Kaur; Amarjit Singh, $455,000.

• 4030 East River Road, Carl G. Deuble Jr. to Michael Vaccaro, $395,000.

• 670 Baseline Road, Richelle L. Shea; Timothy J. Shea to Mark R. Zorn, $364,900.

• 90 Spicer Creek Run, Kathleen R. Piatek; Robert J. Piatek to Richelle L. Shea; Timothy J. Shea, $345,000.

• 118 Stonebridge Road, Ryan Homes of New York to Kimberley Kidder; Michael Kidder, $312,435.

• 46 Eagleview Drive, Whitehaven Properties to Andrew Mackmin, $312,000.

• 321 White Oak Lane, Anne Odonnell; Cornelius Odonnell to Walter G. Neuhaus; Mary F. Osman-Neuhaus, $290,000.

• 767 Kirkwood Drive, Diane M. Schooping; Jean A. Schooping; Martin P. Schooping; Robert J. Schooping to David Bongiovanni; Kathleen Bongiovanni, $165,000.

• 3048 East River Road, Victor Parra Gonzalez; Olivia Polin to Brooks Jacquelyn D Davis, $127,500.

• 29 Carol Lane, L&r Lighthouse to Anthony J. Guenther, $115,000.

HAMBURG

• 150 Pierce, Fitzgerald M. Lynn; Thomas M. Fitzgerald to Brenda L. Mcelhaney; Craig J. Mcelhaney, $415,000.

• 6152 Eckhardt Road, Buffalo Bungalow to Gregory P. Klink Jr.; Holly Smith, $394,340.

• 5101 Woodway Court, Jayson Pasquarella to Eric Augustyn; Andrea E. Corigliano, $390,000.

• 182 Lake St., United Properties Portfolio to Sarah Baran, $299,999.

• 4343 Camp Road, Barbara A. Kagle; Steven L. Kagle to Camp Road Storage, $295,000.

• 26 Scooter Lane, Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group to Beti Ilieski; Toni Ilieski, $217,000.

• 74 Cres Ave., Joseph T. Burns; Laurie L. Pastorok to Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-Ncw Mortgage Pass-Through&see; Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr, $215,206.

• 4219 Arthur Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Ahmed Ali; Jillian D. Ali, $214,425.

• 3780 Lynn Drive, Gregory P. Klink Jr. to Christopher F. Ricci; Lisa L. Ricci, $195,500.

• 3206 Pleasant Ave., Deborah M. Vogel; Ricky Vogel to Tanya Bork, $186,000.

• 6363 Treefoil Court, Jennifer Oneill; Robert Richter to John M. Lattuca, $177,500.

• 4376 Beach Ave., David C. Nowak; Ruth A. Nowak to Steven T. Waleszczak, $164,500.

• 103 Norwood Ave., Cynthia A. Hain to Gregory S. Hain, $152,500.

• 26 Marvin Court, Nanya Business International to Barbara Kosich; Nicole Rakoski; Paul Rakoski Jr., $135,000.

• 4966 Chapman Parkway, Jennifer Cichuniec; Michael L. Cichuniec; Jennifer N. Lopez to Jamie Pike; Jessica Traina, $130,000.

• 3859 Dartmouth St., Kim M. Dominiak to Jaydrian Olson, $125,500.

• Sublot 99 Sycamore Lane, Pleasant Development to Forbes Homes, $120,000.

• Sublot 94 Sycamore Lane, Pleasant Development to Forbes Homes, $100,000.

• 5894 Shamrock Lane, Rolling Ridge Community to Amy Dunn Kirkpatrick; Thomas F. Kirkpatrick Jr., $95,000.

• 4876 Southwestern Boulevard, Jimmy Vu to Jas Property Holdings, $70,000.

• 2642 Oakwood Ave., Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to Jennifer Hobson; Mark Hobson, $42,500.

HOLLAND

• 9989 Phillips Road, Joanna Craigmile; Joanna L. Craigmile to Bradley Jones; Molly Mcpherson, $180,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 210 Kirby Ave., James Donath to James Donath; Kaiser Elahi, $125,000.

• 39 Jackson Ave., Kamran Ahmed to Seleste D. Wine, $77,000.

• 153 Point St., Anna M. Juda to Donna Silvonek, $20,000.

LANCASTER

• 3805 Walden Ave., Bob Veal Corp to Nutrablend Properties, $4,400,000.

• 10 Dorchester Court, Douglas J. Smith; Michelle D. Smith to Old Republic Diversified Services, $415,000.

• 10 Dorchester Court, Old Republic Diversified Services to Amy Lynn Andrus; Kenneth F. Andrus Jr., $415,000.

• 5 Old Mill Run, Mary Catherine Palz; George R. Palz to Biljana Petreska; Petar Petreski, $359,100.

• 22 St Davids Road, Melissa Bednarz to Richard C. Kohler Jr.; Susan E. Kohler, $285,000.

• 33 Spruceland Terrace, Diane A. Hammer; Theodore W. Hammer to Christopher M. Browne; Melissa J. Browne, $275,000.

• 790 Ransom Road, Ronald V. Tranquilli; Sandra J. Tranquilli to Michael P. Szczecinski, $255,000.

• 51 Gale Drive, Donald M Tom Family Trust 061617 Tr to Alexander Schmidt, $210,000.

• 18 Northwood Drive, Janik Irrevocable Trust 090717 Tr to Carol A. Buterbaugh, $180,000.

• 20 Foxwood Row, Judith Elizabeth Gerrie; George Kraus to Linda Swiatek, $180,000.

• 5825 Genesee St., Daniel Brick; Rena Carrow to Residential Asset Securities Corporation Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed&see; US Bank NA Tr, $178,065.

• 188 Belmont St., Dolores Fahey Trust 082318 Tr to Jason J. Cross, $165,000.

• 38 Cowing St., Karen A. Gallagher to David J. Griffith; Lisa A. Griffith, $157,500.

• 510 Lake Ave., Dolores Kolniak to Rachel M. Antes, $153,000.

• 1789 Como Park Boulevard, Michael Spong to Nelsy M. Quinlan, $127,500.

• 5587 Genesee St., James A. Cleveland to Carol M. Corah; Deborah L. Corah, $90,000.

• 53 Parkview Court, Michael Mayes to Stephen G. Glauber, $85,000.

• 69 Wilkshire Place, Miner R. Charles; Arrielle Orourke; Dianna Orourke; Erik J. Orourke; Erik John Orourke; Erik J. Spoelstra to Aas Property Holdings, $74,001.

MARILLA

• 11514 Stolle Road, Kenneth A. Stanek; Linda M. Stanek to Jamie Benedyk; Patrick Benedyk, $345,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 6653 Dye Road, Corey R. Miller; Kaitlyn S. Miller to Mani Haskell; Reichl Byron Haskell, $193,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10596 Main St., Marjorie J. Cataldo to Alyesha Carol Castro; Johnny Castro Jr., $30,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 49 Birdsong Parkway, Beth Ann Welton; Beth Anne Welton; Bethanne Welton; John R. Welton to Nicholas R. Campanile; Samantha M. Campanile, $505,000.

• 47 Knoche Way, Essex Homes of WNY to Jordan Poyer, $468,900.

• 230 Independence Drive, Barbara A. Wagner; Mark V. Wagner to Jena Slawiak; Wesley Slawiak, $331,000.

• 4652 Abbott Road, Andreas Federmann; Robin Federmann to Peter R. Josselyn, $242,500.

• 17 Puritan Place, Stefan Balint to Wendy Torres, $184,300.

• 5790 Draudt Road, David P. Winter; Sheryl B. Winter to David C. Roland; Theresa M. Roland, $180,000.

• 466 Hillside Ave., William Schwarzott to Allan Krytus Jr., $142,500.

• Vacant land Highcrofte Lane, Holly J. Drilling; Jeffrey T. Drilling to Arr Holdings, $85,000.

• Vacant land Kathryn St., Margaret Booth; Thomas Howard Booth; Cheryl Lee Burgwardt; Booth Trust 091903 Tr to Daniel Scepkowski; Lynne Scepkowski, $83,000.

• Dorchester Road, Judith M. Greskowiak; Judith M. Holt; Judith M. Vercruysse to New York State Electric&gas Corporation, $22,200.

SARDINIA

• 13440 Allen Road, Gary Crewson to Jenna Johnson, $115,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 323 West Main St., Donna Booth Tr.; Rose Kraus Tr.; David Warner; Debbie Warner Tr.; Diane West Tr. to Tara Ferguson; Matthew Kingswell, $85,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 79 Milton St., Linda M. Murdoch; Carl J. Runfola; Linda M. Runfola to Dominic A. Zaccaria Jr.; Diane A. Notte, $151,500.

• 96 Ilion, Brendan P. Fitzgerald to Kim M. Miller, $134,900.

• 126 Sharon Drive, Brian J. Grennon Jr. to Debra R. Laures, $104,000.

• 28 Carney St., Dawn M. Cress to Mark E. Degeorge, $92,000.

TONAWANDA

• 30-36 Thoreau Court, Alix Development to Cms Rentals, $350,000.

• 875 Brighton Road, 875 Brighton Road Associates to 875 Brighton Road, $327,500.

• 306 Crosby Ave., Charles P. Bridge to James R. Pezzino; Kara K. Pezzino, $220,000.

• 260 Carpenter Ave., Richard L. Polinski Jr. to Danielle Chebat; John H. Chebat, $210,000.

• 33 Brockett Drive, Deborah Walsh; Michael K. Walsh to Sheryl A. Iacuzzo, $201,568.

• 185 Athens Boulevard, Marion W. Miller; Richard W. Miller to Tianhui Ma; Chengwei Zhai, $194,000.

• 186 Thorncliff Road, Jeffrey F. Renzoni to Emily A. Lajudice, $191,900.

• 304 Hartford Ave., Bonnie S. Cirrito; John G. Cirrito to Karen A. Mauro, $180,000.

• 114 Moore Ave., Lc Strategic Realty to Aziza Ejaz; Nilofer Ejaz, $165,000.

• 11 Heath Terrace, Jeanne M. Mathews to Jclp Construction, $165,000.

• 402 Wardman, Bradley Paul Gray; Edwin Gray to Julie Winkelman, $163,500.

• 83 St Amelia, Mark Timineri; Nicholas Timineri to Majid R. Gharaee; Afsaneh Bayat Mokhiari, $162,000.

• 1321 Kenmore Ave., Jonathan M. Cirbus; Jenna R. Deveso to Douglas James Miller, $155,000.

• 23 Harrison Ave., Renee N. Weber to Christopher J. Koller, $155,000.

• 104 Washington Ave., WNY Development to William G. Reuter, $153,500.

• 168 Lincoln Boulevard, Ida P. Skorka to Lisa M. Damiani, $150,000.

• 48 Park Road, Concetta Ann Campiere; Thomas J. Campiere to Gerianne Wasinger, $149,000.

• 881 Riverview Boulevard, Caryn P. Rosen to Shaklee Investment Group, $148,777.

• 118 St Johns Ave., Michael J. Ciancio to Michael Ciancio Jr., $135,000.

• 306 Claremont Ave., Christopher A. Vanloon to Kenneth C. Abbott, $120,000.

• 443 West Hazeltine Ave., Darwin C. Schulz to Som Tiwari, $111,500.

• 770 Highland Ave., Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA Tr; Residential Asset Mortgage Products Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates&see to Ali Mahmood, $81,500.

• 238 Parkwood Ave., Joseph J. Poltorak to Mitchell J. George, $70,000.

• 126 Burnside Drive, Jeffery J. Abate; Susan A. Jeziorski; Susan A. Jeziorski-Smith; Susan Jeziorski-Smith; Kevin M. Smith; Kevin Smith; Susan Smith to HUD, $66,000.

• 285 Mapleview Drive, Eugene W. Whitmer Sr.; Ruth E. Whitmer to 423 Forest, $65,000.

WALES

• 13611 Schang Road, 6831 Seneca St. to Jennifer Lynn Davis, $315,000.

• 4015 Four Rod Road, Richard M. Howard to Benjamin Burton; Lyndsy J. Cauley, $270,000.

WEST SENECA

• 227 Seneca Crk Rd2347, John P. Meisenburg; Sharon A. Meisenburg to Robin Stolinski; Timothy Ryan Stolinski, $249,900.

• 430 Woodward Cresecent, Raymond P. Siminski to Rachelle Cohen; Ryan Cohen, $225,000.

• 58 Freedom Drive, Lorraine A. Jezioro; Richard F. Jezioro Jr. to Kate A. Lynett; Matthew M. Lynett, $210,000.

• 254 Carriage Park, David P. Lang; Linda M. Lang; Linda Mary Lang to Erin R. Lux; Michael E. Lux, $205,000.

• 1515 Center Road, Sharon H. Neuner to Gerald A. Kiij Jr., $203,000.

• 79 Lein Rd3201, Sara C. Izzio; Sara C. Luka to Robert T. Schrader, $200,000.

• 644 Seneca Creek Road, Suzanne T. Feider to Donald R. Brant Jr., $196,500.

• 124 Garry Dr4502, Antoinette Neal Revocable Trust 041210 Tr to Brandon A. Montes; Allison Silco, $190,000.

• 74 Phyllis Drive, Sharon L. Dagonese; Thomas C. Dagonese to Jessica L. Farrell; Espersen Brian A, $165,000.

• 36 Sunbriar Dr3419, Kenneth Monger; Kenneth R. Monger; Kenneth Roscoe Monger to Abdulhak A. Ali, $160,000.

• 215 Fremont Ave., Monica Boccolucci to Jean Luc Ngoma, $150,000.

• 93 Emerald Drive, Suzanne M. Fragale; Lawrence J. Prenatt; Phyllis A. Prenatt to Emily A. Fay; Patrick S. Fay, $144,200.

• 80 Patricia Drive, Joseph E. Lane to Nancy J. Pawlowski, $130,000.

• 128 Brookside Drive, Adeline J. Oconnor; Kenneth J. Oconnor; Kenneth K. Oconnor to Andrew D. Mccoy; Isobel A. Mccoy, $119,457.

• 33 Florence Ave., Edward G. Ball Jr. to Julie Mcwethy, $96,900.