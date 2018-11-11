Editorial: Closing in on Sheriff Howard

Imagine this, if you can: Somewhere in America, there exists a chief law enforcement officer so incompetent and unsuited to his job that it takes a citizens lawsuit to force him to obey the rules.

Actually, and sadly, it doesn’t take any imagination at all. The only thing necessary is to digest the ruling in a lawsuit filed by four Erie County citizens. They asked a court to tell Sheriff Timothy B. Howard to shape up. The court did.

State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour issued an order that requires Howard to report serious jail incidents accurately. A little context: To say that Howard has issues with accuracy it to say that Stormy Daniels has a problem with modesty. Neither knows what the word means.

“The judge’s decision is a victory for the citizens of New York State,” said one of the plaintiffs, Nan Haynes, “because it means that government officials are not above the law.”

Think about that one. Under this sheriff, it had become necessary to make the point.

Haynes is a retired law professor from the University at Buffalo. She and the other plaintiffs had also been active in the Community Corrections Advisory Board, a panel created by the county Legislature to recommend ways to improve the treatment of Erie County inmates. The board disbanded in 2014 after Republican lawmakers won control of the county Legislature and weakened the panel in a shameful effort to protect the unfit sheriff. It should be restored.

Under Howard, jail management has been a rolling disaster. Inmate suicides were common. One inmate’s death was a homicide, committed by jail personnel, the Commission of Correction said. And, to the specific point of the lawsuit, jail officials under Howard’s supervision have been misreporting suicide attempts as “individual inmate disturbances,” thereby avoiding the need to file an automatic report with the Commission of Correction.

The con job showed up in other ways, as well. Staff at the Correctional Facility in Alden falsely told the commission that an inmate was hospitalized after an accidental fall when, in fact, the inmate had sought protective custody and didn’t get it.

Instead, he was beaten unconscious by the inmate he feared. And even after charges were filed in the attack, the Correctional Facility staff let the false report stand.

That’s called lying.

But that’s how it is under Howard. The jail division he supervises thrives on deception and dishonesty, not the qualities one typically seeks in a top lawman. Indeed, the Commission of Correction, which oversees state jails, has rated Howard’s operation as among the worst in the state.

None of it has mattered to Howard, who fights harder to do his job poorly than he does to do it right. So badly does he not want to be outed for his routine failures that he is spending staff time – taxpayer dollars – to keep the public ignorant of his incompetence. That has instigated yet another lawsuit.

The sheriff's Jail Management Division is rejecting Freedom of Information requests for jail incident reports on the ludicrous theory that making the public reports public somehow violates inmates’ privacy. Howard and his wrecking crew would have the public believe that it suddenly cares about the privacy of inmates whose attempts at suicide draw little more than a sneer.

The good news is that the law is closing in on the sheriff. Because of the court’s ruling, Howard can be now cited for contempt and fined if he continues to allow inaccurate jail reports to be filed. It may not stop him immediately, since the department is making it difficult to get those reports. But the courts will eventually call Howard on that ploy, as well.

In the meantime, the public pays.