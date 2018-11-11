ECKEL, Betty J. (Jensen)

ECKEL - Betty J. (nee Jensen)

Of Buffalo, NY, November 9, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Bud Eckel; loving mother of Patricia (late Henry) Stapleton of Depew, NY, Barbara Carney of Cheektowaga, NY and Dennis (Patricia) Eckel of Scottsdale, AZ; grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 18 and great-great-grandmother of 14. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com