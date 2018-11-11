Dillard scores 23 to lead UB women to win in opener

Cierra Dillard picked up where she left off in last year's NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The University at Buffalo senior from Rochester scored 23 points including some clutch free throws at the end in the Bulls' 66-63 victory in their season opener against Maryland-Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, Md.

Dillard sank a career-high 13 free throws in 18 attempts including six in a row at the end to put the game on life.

Eastern Shore had closed to 63-60 with less than a minute to play before Dillard stepped to the line on three occasions and made both shots to secure the win.

Two of the free throws came with no time on the clock after Porsha Sydnor had hit a three to make it 64-63 with 4 seconds left.

UB nearly the entire game and by as many as 13, 47-34, with 2:11 left in the third quarter. But the Hawks would not go away. They had a 10-0 run that made it 59-55.

Eastern Shore 's largest lead of the game was 2-0 and its last lead was at 5-4 before a 9-0 UB run.

Courtney Wilkins had 15 points for UB, including 4 of 8 from three-point range.

Coach Felisha Legette-Jack started one freshman, 6-2 Adebola Adeyeye from Brantford, Ont. Sophomore Hanna Hall started at point guard. Off the bench senior Brittany Morrison contributed eight points.

UB made 30 of 47 field goal attempts for 42.6 percent, 7 of 23 from three point range. The Hawks made 21 of 53 field goal tries tor 39.6 percent and 8 of 20 threes. UB was outrebounded, 31-26, and had 19 turnovers to 23 for UMES.