DEGRAFFENRIED, McKinley Sr.

DEGRAFFENRIED - Mckinley Sr. Departed this life November 7, 2018. Friends may call at the Thomas T. Edwards funeral home inc., 995 Genesee St., Thursday, November, 15, from 11am-5PM. Family will receive friends, Friday, November 16th 11AM-12 noon at the Second Chance Ministries, 381 E. Ferry St., where funeral services will immediately follow. Rev. Arthur Boyd officiating. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.