DeGRAFF, Marjorie B. (Guesman)

DeGRAFF - Marjorie B. (nee Guesman)

Formerly of West Seneca, NY, October 22, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Donald H. DeGraff; dearest mother of Dale (Penny) DeGraff; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at later date to be announced. Please share your condolences at

www.hoyfuneralhome.com.