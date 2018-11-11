DAMASIEWICZ, Timothy G.

DAMASIEWICZ - Timothy G. Suddenly, November 10, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Dearest father of Jennifer and Tracy Damasiewicz; grandfather of Avon Douglas; son of Virginia and late Joseph Damasiewicz; brother of Michael (Elizabeth) Damasiewicz; uncle to Eric (Amy) and Amy Damasiewicz; cousin of Diane (Henry) Dombrowski, Sr. Mary Christine McManus, Terri Ann (Edward) Mirowski and Mary (David) Tur. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), Saturday, November 17th, from 1-3 PM (Prayer Service at 2 PM). Tim was a member of IATSE Local 10. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com