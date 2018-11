COX, Rev. Robert L.

COX - Rev. Robert L. Entered into rest on October 28, 2018. Son of Sherman and Grace Cox (late) of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband, devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. The youngest brother of Sherman Cox, Grace Taylor (nee Cox, late), and Marion Mostiller (nee Cox). Your condolences can be shared at www.thomasmillermortuary.com