CONBOY, John L., M.D.

CONBOY - John L., M.d. November 9, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Anne I. (nee Mohr) Conboy. Devoted father of Mary Conboy, J. Mark (Susan), Christopher (Lynn), Eva (late Arthur) Talatinian-Conboy of Burlington, MA, Joseph of Houston, TX, Teresa (Timothy Smith) Conboy of Seattle, WA, Thomas Conboy, M.D. (Ellen) and Sheila (Frederick Gass, M.D.) Conboy. Loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Thomas Joseph. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. for Memorial Visitations Tuesday, November 13th from 3-8 p.m. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14223, on Wednesday, November 14th at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations welcome in John's memory to Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Communities at www.fasdcommunities.org and Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com