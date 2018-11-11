COLLIGNON, Harvey R.

COLLIGNON - Harvey R. Age 91, of the City of Tonawanda, November 8, 2018. Husband of 70 years of Marilyn (nee Wademan) Collignon; father of Candice Collignon; brother of Judith DiRisio. Predeceased by one brother and one sister. Harvey was a US Navy Veteran, serving during World War II. He was a Life Member of the DAV, Tonawandas' Post 264 American Legion and Frontiersmen Post 7545 VFW. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (November 13) from 4-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11 AM Wednesday (November 14) in St. Timothy RC Church, 565 East Park Dr. in the Town of Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Please assemble at the church. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to St. Timothy Food Pantry. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com