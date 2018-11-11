Clarence boys soccer falls in Class AA state title game

By Bond Brungard, Special to the News

MIDDLETOWN – The Clarence boys’ soccer team traveled nearly six hours to play in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s final four over the weekend.

After a thrilling 1-0 victory in Saturday’s Class AA semifinal against Section VIII’s Port Washington, the Red Devils came up against a talented Monroe-Woobury, from host Section IX, that scored twice in the first half.

Clarence made an offensive change in the second half to try and create some more offense, but the Crusaders thwarted that effort and sent the Red Devils home on their long drive with a 2-0 loss.

“This game creates nerves, creates excitement, and I thought during the first half we took too long to settle in. We were giving the ball away too much,” Clarence coach Mike Silverstein. “If we had more composure on the ball and the passing was more effective, we could have created more opportunities.”

Kenny Suen came as close as anyone to helping the Red Devils get on the board with a pair of shot attempts midway through the second half. The first shot hit the right post, and the second shot hit the center bar of the football goal post above the net.

The state title game was the first time this season that the Red Devils trailed 2-0 at the half.

“In the second half, we turned the tables a little bit and started to generate some offense,” Silverstein said. “But the first half came back to bite us.”

The Crusaders, in their first state final, pressured the Red Devils throughout the game.

Christ Valle scored the Crusaders’ first goal from the right side of the net with 21:17 left in the first half. And with less than eight minutes left in that period, Colin Lagarde took a pass from Jesse Schwartz to score the second goal.

The game was physical and intense with six yellow cards being issued. The Red Devils picked up a pair, and the Crusaders were issued four, including one to Kenny Clearwater, Monroe-Woodbury’s coach.

As the Crusader boys’ team fought for a state title, the Monroe-Woodbury’s girls team won the Class AA title in Cortland on Sunday, and accomplished the rare soccer sweep for one school.

The Red Devils finished the season 19-3 after reaching the state final for the third time, in 1984 and 2008, and finishing with three losses in the title game.

Suen, who joined the team as a sophomore, won three sectional titles during his three years and played his final high school game Sunday. He was one of 14 seniors on the roster.

“To make it this far in my senior year, it feels great,” said Suen. “It doesn’t feel good losing, but I still feel proud of everyone.”

The Red Devils return next year with youth and possibly another chance to try to win that elusive state Class AA title.

“A senior heavy team, but a great JV team behind them,” Silverstein said, “so we hope be back here next year.”