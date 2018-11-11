CINTRON, Theodore "Teddy"

Of Lackawanna, NY, suddenly, November 8, 2018. Beloved husband of Annette (nee Darmstedter) Cintron; loving father of Frank II (Michelle) Gable, Marc Cintron, and the late Jeffrey Cintron; cherished grandfather of Franky III, Dominic, and Alex Gable; dearest son of the late Benjamin Sr. and Frieda (nee Juzdowski) Cintron and son-in-law of Eugene and the late Mary (nee Gumulak) Darmstedter; dear brother of Linda (Gary) Capasso, Susan (Terrence) Sullivan, Robert (Lynn Waldorf) Cintron, Michael (Elaine) Cintron, Benjamin Jr. (Sherri) Cintron, William (Michelle) Cintron, Mary Ann (Henry Klubek) Curtin, John (Sharon) Gadomski, Antoinette (Robert) Luke, Frances (Al) Gadomski-Cintron, and the late Anthony Gadomski Jr.; brother-in-law of Stephen and the late Donna Marie Darmstedter; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Monday from 2-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., and where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Teddy was an Auxiliary Member of VFW Post #898 and the Lackawanna Patriot's Club. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com