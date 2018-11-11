CIAVARELLA, Sharon Ann (Love)

CIAVARELLA - Sharon Ann (nee Love)

Of Lackawanna, NY, passed away on November 7, 2018, at age 75, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Sharon was born on October 10, 1942, in Buffalo, NY, to her late parents, Joseph and Ann Love. Sharon was a dedicated and beloved wife, mother, sister and dear friend to all who were lucky enough to know her. There was not a room she could enter and not light up with her smile. Sharon was graceful, beautiful, intelligent, strong, gentle and incredibly witty. She will always be remembered that way, and she will be deeply missed. Sharon is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 46 years, Nicholas Ciavarella; her children and their spouses, Lori Ann and Barry Gamroth, Jackie Ewing, Kelly Ewing, Joe Ewing and Crissy Ciavarella, along with her grandchildren and their spouses, Anthony and Ali Sanchez, Hayley Botz and Dani Perez. For going above and beyond when contributing to Sharon's care, endless gratitude goes out to her siblings and their spouses: Ken and Barb Love, Tom and Nanci Love, Mary Ellen and Mark Amadori and Lori and Ed Restivo; along with her siblings-in-law and their spouses: Judy and Jim Hatrick, Jayne Cilano, Laura and Bob Innes, Joyce and Tom Hanover and Michael Ciavarella. In addition, the family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many nieces, nephews, relatives, close friends, and medical professionals who gave their time, prayers and love to provide the best care possible for Sharon. No prior visitation. The family will be celebrating Sharon's life at a private gathering, where they will reminisce, share memories, and support one another. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Online condolences can be shared at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com