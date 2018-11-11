Chris Ivory headlines Bills' list of inactives; Levi Wallace to start against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Buffalo Bills will be without running back Chris Ivory on Sunday against the New York Jets. Ivory will miss playing his old team because of a shoulder injury suffered in Week 9 against Chicago.

That means the Bills will have just two active running backs – LeSean McCoy and Marcus Murphy. The team will have seven active wide receivers, including newcomer Isaiah McKenzie.

The Bills made a pair of changes to their starting lineup. Rookie Wyatt Teller will replace Vlad Ducasse as the starting left guard, while cornerback Levi Wallace will start in the spot vacated by the release of Phillip Gaines. Wallace, who was promoted from the practice squad, will start ahead of Ryan Lewis.

Inactive for the Bills are: Ivory, quarterbacks Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (concussion), tight end Charles Clay (hamstring), defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) and offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Conor McDermott.