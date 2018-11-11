CARUSO, James

CARUSO - James Of West Seneca, entered into rest peacefully on October 6, 2018, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Eich) Caruso; devoted father of James (Karen) Caruso, Lisa (Daniel) Nicholas, Gary (Jill) Caruso; loving grandfather of Courtney and Caitlin Caruso, Tori and Lauren Nicholas and Ashton and Sofia Caruso; son of the late Vincent and Jennie Caruso; dearest brother of David (Lee), Connie and Michael Caruso; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim retired after more than 30 years from the Buffalo Sewer Authority as an Associate Chemist and then as an Industrial Project Manager for URS Corp. He volunteered his time to many projects and was a longtime blood donor to the Red Cross. No prior visitation. A Catholic Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park on Monday morning (November 12) at 10 o' clock (please assemble at church). Memorials may be made in Jim's memory to the Hospice Foundation of WNY Inpatient Unit. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com