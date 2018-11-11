BURNS, Linda Fay (Yetman)

BURNS - Linda Fay

(nee Yetman)

Of Blasdell, NY, October 17, 2018; loving mother of Rick (Michelle) Burns, Jr.; dearest companion of Ronald Franklin, Sr.; dear daughter of the late George E. and Blanche M. (nee Sugg) Yetman; dearest sister of Betty (late Larry) Masocco, Florence (late Lou) Gomez, Kenneth (Marjorie) Harvey, Edward (Linda) Yetman and the late William (Dolores), Charles (Lovey), Thomas (Carol) Yetman, Mary Tomaka, and Robert Yetman; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 10:00 am at Big Tree Wesleyan Church 4163 Fairview Pkwy. Blasdell, NY 14219 (No prior visitation) In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at: www.kaczorfunerals.com