Buffalo man hurt in fall plans to sue Williamsville, wants changes to Glen Park

A Buffalo man who said he was badly hurt in a fall at Williamsville's Glen Park in August plans to sue the village and is seeking changes to make the park safer for future visitors.

Rhashan Dunston, 46, who lives on the city's East Side, said a concussion and other injuries have left him with debilitating pain and numbness three months later.

Dunston said he slipped on the walking path in a spot that didn't have a warning sign, nor a barrier, and tumbled at least six feet down a steep, rock-strewn incline.

"It could have actually ended my life, or made me paralyzed for life," Dunston said in an interview.

Dunston's attorney has notified the Town of Amherst and village of his intention to sue. The municipalities, which jointly own the park, declined comment.

Dunston said he made his first visit to Glen Park, off Main Street just west of Mill Street, on Aug. 15 at a friend's recommendation.

He and a friend went there in the early evening, Dunston said, walking into the park from Main Street with Ellicott Creek and the picturesque falls to their right.

"I was excited," Dunston said. "It was a beautiful place."

The path there is paved, but it begins a meandering, downward slope.

Dunston said he was walking near the falls on a part of the path that had sediment, or loose rocks, on it.

He said there was no warning about the declining path, nor of the danger of a fall if walkers lose their footing. He also said there wasn't a guardrail, and only a few small boulders placed along its edge.

Dunston said he slipped on the path and fell backwards, landing first on his head and neck before rolling down a rocky incline about six or 10 feet.

"There wasn't a soft landing," he said. "When I came to, I was upside down on my neck."

Dunston said he fell toward the historic mill, briefly passing out before he awoke in severe pain. He said about 15 people witnessed the fall.

He said he waited until the next morning to go to Erie County Medical Center's emergency room.

Dunston said he suffered a concussion, a bulging disk and nerve damage and he can't sleep more than three hours at a time because the pain is too severe.

"I can't describe how bad is is. Like, every morning it's a 12. From 1 to 10, it's a 12," he said, adding he has frequent numbness and muscle spasms in his left arm and leg.

He said he was on disability with some nerve damage prior to the accident. But, he said, he had made progress in getting close to returning to work, only to suffer a serious setback with the fall.

Doctors have suggested surgery, but he said he's afraid to do that.

That said, Dunston said if anyone was going to fall off the path that day, he's glad he did. Dunston said he is 5 feet 9 inches, 230 pounds – he compared his build to that of former boxer Mike Tyson – and he used to play semipro football.

He said he's afraid that a child, or senior citizen, could have hurt themselves more seriously, or worse, in a fall.

He said he plans to sue to force the town and village to add barriers and warning signs, and to seek compensation for his injuries.

"The main thing is the safety of other people coming," Dunston said.

His attorney, Christopher Pannozzo, last month filed a notice of claim against the village and the Town of Amherst, a necessary precursor to a lawsuit.

The document contends the town and village were "negligent, careless and reckless" in maintaining the park.

Town Attorney Stanley Sliwa and Village Attorney Charles Grieco said they couldn't respond to Dunston's specific claims.

A Glen Park Joint Board, made up of town and village representatives, oversees maintenance in the park per an agreement dating to 1977 and most recently updated in 2013.

Village public works employees have "primary responsibility" for that work, but they can request assistance from town workers, Grieco said.