Buffalo man hurt in baseball bat attack on Gibson Street

A 20-year-old man required hospital treatment Saturday after another man broke into a home on Gibson Street and clobbered him repeatedly with a baseball bat, Buffalo police reported.

Police said the incident occurred in the 300 block of Gibson shortly after 7 a.m.

The victim and a woman told police the attacker used the bat to crash his way inside through a front window. The male victim reported that he grabbed a frying pan from the kitchen to defend himself but was injured in the leg and arm by blows from the bat. He was treated at Erie County Medical Center.

The victims told police that the attacker, wounded in the head by a blow from the frying pan, left the home but vowed to come back with a firearm.