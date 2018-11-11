BRYDALSKI, Patricia A. (Augustine)

BRYDALSKI - Patricia A.

(nee Augustine)

November 8, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of James P. Brydalski Sr.; adoring mother of Ann (James) Lorusso, Jonathan (Leigh) Brydalski, Peter (Michelle) Brydalski and James (Jody) Brydalski; grandmother of Kelly (Claudio) Alvarez, Elizabeth Lorusso, Casey, Julia, Zachary, Aidan and Elle Brydalski; great-grandmother of Ethan and Avery Alvarez; sister of Delores (Alan) Dewey and Barbara (Michael) Zdrojewski; predeceased by her parents Bernard and Stella Augustyn. The family would like to thank her caregivers Rose and Cindy. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com