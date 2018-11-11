BONDGREN, James R. "Jim"

BONDGREN - James R. "Jim"

Of West Seneca, NY. November 6, 2018. A servant of God. Husband of Linda Bondgren and the late Genevieve Bondgren; loving Dad of Kevin (Diane) Knight and Pop to Karen (John) James; grandfather of Katherine Knight, Quinton Knight, Brandon Knight, Colleen Hollowell, and Jason Rakieski; uncle of Willard (Bonnie) Bondgren and Arvid (Carol) Bondgren; also survived by grand nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. Family present Monday 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, if you desire, contributions may be made to the family with their gratitude. Online condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com