[BN] Blitz newsletter: How did the Bills offense get to this point?

It's Matt Barkley's turn today to lead the worst offense in the NFL, one that has scored fewer points through the first nine games than any team in Buffalo Bills history.

Vic Carucci asks how much worse can the Bills offense be with Barkley at quarterback? Jay Skurski answers how management let things get this bad on offense in his weekly mailbag column.

Jay also writes about how Sean McDermott's coaching philosophy fits in this scoring-minded era of NFL football. And #BillsTwitter offers its analysis on Barkley starting.

Pregame primer: Everything you need to know for today's 1 p.m. kickoff against the New York Jets, including the injury report, broadcast information, point spread and Jay's storylines to watch. Go deeper into the matchup with Mark Gaughan's X's and O's and play to watch.

Scouting report: Are the Jets better offer with Luke McCown starting at quarterback than rookie Sam Darnold?

Sending a message? The Bills cut starting cornerback Phillip Gaines earlier this week (and linebacker Ramon Humber on Saturday). “That’s just the business," Gaines' replacement, Ryan Lewis, tells Jason Wolf. "And no one’s safe.”

One-on-One Coverage: Lackawanna native Ron Jaworski talks about his childhood dream of playing for the Bills, his disappointment when the team didn't draft him, and celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl championship in a Q&A with Vic Carucci.

View from Vegas: "Who are the Jets to be favored by a touchdown over any team playing tackle football these days?"

How we see it: Our staff predictions.

NFL power rankings: Week 10

•••

